Saif bin Zayed launches "Government Shared Services Conference" in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Saif also attended an event on the side during the conference, where Chua Soon Guan, Chief Executive of Vital Shared Services at the Singapore Government, spoke about how to establish a company and offer shared services to clients who are employees of government authorities, as well as the key factors to the success of a company.

The launch of the conference was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Obaid Al Hairi Salem Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, and Samuel Tan Chi Tse, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE.

The launch was also attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security of Dubai; Staff Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Board; Major General Salem Mubarak Ali Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services; Major General Mohamed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali; Major General Jassim Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence; Major General Abdulaziz Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director-General of Preventive Security at the Ministry, as well as general commanders of national police forces, managers and executive directors of national government, local and federal authorities, international experts from government and private sectors, along with several of the ministry’s officers.

Several government officials from the United States, US, and Singapore participated in the conference while leading international officials presented working papers on their experiences and the best practice of their institutions, to transfer their countries’ experiences to the attendees during its workshops and dialogue sessions.

The participants at the conference, which is a platform for exchanging international expertise and knowledge of government services, outsourcing and government shared services practices, discussed several topics and working papers related to the best methods and services to make customers happy, and explained the concept of shared services in terms of the government and private sectors.