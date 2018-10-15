Mohammed bin Rashid: Adopting smart solutions a cornerstone of UAE vision

He said that realising this vision also requires the country to further strengthen its ties with international technology communities and major IT companies.

His Highness said that the UAE seeks to promote a constructive dialogue with international players on enhancing human progress across all sectors including information technology, which is critical to building our capabilities to face future challenges and achieve sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai has cemented its position as a hub for technology developers from across the world, and established partnerships with many players in the sector. This happens at a time when Dubai is strengthening its capabilities and developing its technology infrastructure as well as deploying the latest smart solutions to achieve its objective of becoming a smart city of the future.

His Highness welcomed companies taking part the 38th edition of GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre. GITEX Technology Week is the largest ICT exhibition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, This year, the event has attracted more than 4,000 companies from over 100 countries. The week-long event, held under the theme ‘Experience Future Urbanism’, is set to attract more than 100,000 local and international visitors from the industry. GITEX Technology Week will conclude on 18 October.

Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, went on a tour of the stands at GITEX that are showcasing some of the most cutting-edge technologies being implemented by organisations from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

His Highness was keen to meet with senior officials of international companies attending the trade show. He started with Microsoft, which has participated in all 38 editions of the event. Microsoft’s Regional Director briefed His Highness about the company’s investment plans in the UAE, where it plans to set up a global data centre, the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Hewlett-Packard pavilion, where he was briefed about the firm’s artificial intelligence solutions, and the services it provides through its regional office in Dubai. His Highness also visited the pavilions of Dell Technologies and SAP where he was briefed about smart transportation solutions. His Highness also visited the pavilions of Oracle, Panasonic, Huawei, CISCO Systems and Avaya where he was briefed about their smart solutions and services.

His Highness inspected Dubai Police’s ‘Ghayath’, an advanced patrol vehicle equipped with the latest technologies and Artificial Intelligence.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilions of DU and Etisalat, where he was briefed about their innovative offerings including Etisalat’s autonomous flying car, and Du’s home security solutions.

His Highness visited the third edition of ‘GITEX Future Stars’, a conference primarily aimed at startups, which features the participation of 700 companies from the UAE and 75 other nations. He met with young participants and learned about their ideas and innovations.

Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied by Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his visit.

Also accompanying His Highness were Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai HE Khalifa Saeed Suleiman and CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) Helal Saeed Almarri.