Amal Al Qubaisi hails deeply-rooted relations with Saudi Arabia

During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation between their countries and current regional and international developments while foreseeing their future parliamentary diplomacy, to support causes of mutual interest.

Both sides also affirmed the deep relations between their countries, which are a unique model of historic relations while highlighting the importance of strengthening their joint parliamentary cooperation and exchanging related opinions and advice, especially in joint international and regional forums.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are deeply-rooted in history and rely on well-established foundations and joint visions, stances and directives regarding regional and international issues.

She also highlighted the importance of promoting parliamentary work and coordinating the stances of the FNC and the Saudi Shura Council in Arab and international parliamentary forums, especially the IPU meetings.