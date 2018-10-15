ERC to treat 5,000 visually impaired persons in Morocco

The campaign, initiated by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, will see 2,000 patients receive Cataract surgery, as well as the provision of medical examinations and medicines to 3,000 individuals.

The ERC signed a cooperation agreement with its local partner, the Moroccan Medical Solidarity Association, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to promote coordination and cooperation between the two sides, ensuring the success of the campaign.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General attended the signing ceremony, where the agreement was signed by Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for International Development and Cooperation Affairs, and Dr. Mohamed Balmaki, Secretary-General of the Moroccan Medical Solidarity Association.

Dr. Al Falahi said that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's initiative reflects her considerable role in fulfilling the social, health and development needs of people and communities in need.

Dr. Balmaki praised the UAE’s humanitarian aid policies, as well as the role of the ERC, led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, in improving the humanitarian conditions in Morocco.