WGES 2018 outlines a strategic roadmap to accelerate green economy

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fifth edition of WGES 2018 is set to be held on 24-25 October at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre under the theme ‘Driving innovation, Leading change’.

The press conference was attended by His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGES. It also witnessed the presence of Ahmad B. Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of DSCE along other government and private sector officials.

During the press conference, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer announced that the summit will be attended by prominent leaders including Francois Hollande, former President of France; Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE; Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Environment and Energy, Maldives; Nezha El Ouafi, Secretary of State to the Minister of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development, in charge of Sustainable Development, Morocco and Christiana Figueres, Former Secretary General, UNFCCC along an elite of global experts, thought leaders and executive officials in green economy and sustainable development.

During the press conference, His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi underscored the role of World Green Economy Summit in maintaining a sustainable environment to support long-term economic growth, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Excellency also acknowledged the contribution of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in accelerating the country’s competitiveness with innovative initiatives that position Dubai as a global capital for the green economy in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum vision.

His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi stated that WGES is a strategic platform, that facilitates exchange of knowledge and innovation, which not only helps protect the natural resources, but also strengthen Dubai’s competitive position in global markets, particularly in the areas of renewable energy.

Al Zeyoudi noted that The World Green Economy Summit, has boosted collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as encouraged cooperation from the millennials and youth.

“The Summit this year will highlight three key pillars of the green economy, focusing on green capital, digital transformation, and leadership and social engagement. It will discuss the latest smart technologies and digital breakthroughs that accelerate green growth and sustainable development to ensure the shift to a green economy,” he added.

The press conference included a presentation highlighting an overview of the Summit and key strategies to be discussed at the summit His Excellency Al Tayer concluded by thanking WGES’ sponsors for their continued support to the summit. He also thanked members of the organising committee and various media members who are playing a prominent role in supporting WGES since its inception.

WGES 2018 will be held in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition ‘WETEX 2018’, as part of the Green Week activities in Dubai.