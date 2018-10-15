France's military chief visits Wahat Al Karama

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, welcomed General Lecointre, who was accorded a Guard of Honour. The France military chief laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the UAE's leadership, people and soldiers.

He then went on a tour and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the monument, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

General Lecointre in the visitor’s log expressed his utmost respect and appreciation for the country's brave martyrs.