MOCD supports its services with Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

The Ministry sought the importance of improving its smart database, upgrading its technology infrastructure and enriching its innovative practices to support the ministry’s vision 2021 “Towards a Cohesive Family and Coherent Community” and sustainable efforts in order to achieve the goals of the sustainable development2030, in the pursuit of the best care, growth and empowerment of the community categories and the ambitions of the happiness and wellbeing of the community.

Saeed Abdullah, Technology Advisor in the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) stated that the Ministry integrates all its systems with one unified customers’ services system based on the Block Chain Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Large Database for the purpose of facilitating its work procedures and communication between the employee and the beneficiaries, The system allows better integration with government systems.

Saeed Abdulla also added that the Block Chain Technology, is the safe and secure technology of all the transactions, initiatives, community and technological ideas of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD).

These diversified services satisfy the needs of the community members, and encourages them for development and empowerment. All the initiatives of the ministry seek for achieving these rapid steps. Block Chain platform technology is one of the three main initiatives in the Ministry; representing an untraditional and non-centralized database to be used in all paper transactions.

As such, Saeed Abdulla added that the big analysis data system known as “Big Data” has been designed by the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) as a new analytical tool used to handle a large amount of data for analysis purposes. The aim of using these tools is to provide decision makers with accurate data, raising the level of information governance, providing future perceptions or scenarios for decision makers and reducing operational costs.

The third technological announcement by the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) is the artificial intelligence to make its customers happy through a number of applications called “Chatbot”. As stated by Saeed Abdulla, Technology Advisor Department, these applications will create easy communication channels with the users by satisfying their needs, replying to enquiries and requests 24/7. Using Artificial intelligence increases productivity and achieves the purpose of adopting these technologies and customers’ happiness, a core element and goal for us.