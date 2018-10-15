UAE, Egypt discuss pressing issues in Arab world

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who chaired the UAE side during the meeting, hailed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two sides.

The consultation, which concluded on Monday in the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, also saw Mohamed Abdel Satar El Badri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, reference to the significance of the outcomes of the meeting which he said will enhance bilateral cooperation and coordinate political stances towards a number of issues of mutual concern.

El Badri, who chaired the Egyptian side, also highlighted the need to further develop cooperation ties to cope with the accelerating developments which are imposed by the latest developments in the region.

The meeting also touched on the issue of the three occupied islands of the UAE, the Iranian violations and their interference in the internal affairs of the Arab countries. The parties also discussed the latest regional and international developments along with a number of issues of common concern.

The attendees stressed the importance of coordinating efforts with Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain to counter moves aimed at undermining and destabilising security and stability in the region and interfering in the affairs of neighbouring countries.

The two sides agreed to continue bilateral coordination and cooperation in regional and international organisations to better convey their common points of view to the international community and in order to serve the issues and challenges in the regional and international arenas.

In conclusion, the two sides agreed to hold a fourth session of political consultations at the level of senior officials in Egypt at a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.