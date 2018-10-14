Hamed bin Zayed, Indian Minister of Commerce discuss joint cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed the deep cooperation ties between the UAE and India in areas of economy, commerce and industry, as well as the means of developing them.

They also discussed the partnerships between investment institutions from both countries and the prospects of expanding their cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, along with other officials.

The meeting is part of the activities performed by the Task Force on Investment, which will hold its sixth meeting in Mumbai tomorrow.