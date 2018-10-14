Mohammed Al Bowardi launches Ministry of Defence's official website

"Out of our solid belief in the importance of electronic communication and as part of our efforts to keep pace with the government’s directives to adopt smart technologies, we launch the ministry’s website to intensify communications with local, regional and international entities, and introduce the ministry's role in establishing future defence policies and strategies, as well as to define strategic priorities for developing and utilising national capabilities, in cooperation with relevant national institutions," Al Bowardi said.

Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, said that the ministry’s website aims to introduce the ministry’s mission, vision and strategic goals, which echo the UAE’s humanitarian principles and moral values. The website will play a key media role in providing authentic news, information and images to the public, both locally and internationally.

The website, available in English and Arabic, has been designed according to the best domestic and international standards and in line with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority rules and regulations.

It features an introduction about the ministry, a media centre that lists news, events, footages and videos, as well as speeches and statements by the ministry’s senior officials, electronic versions of its publications, and introductions to Armed Forces' various units.