''The depression, located at a latitude 16.4 N and longitude 51.5 E is moving at speed 17 km/h and wind speed around the centre is reaching 40 to 60 km/h,'' said the NCM in its latest update on Luban.

With regards to expected influence over the country, the NCM said the depression may end during the upcoming 12 hours. The NCM is closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly.