Over 315,000 Yemenis benefit from UAE food aid in 15 days

Up to 315,000 Yemenis, including 225,000 children and 46,000 women, have benefited from the UAE relief aid aimed at helping the locals overcome their suffering from the acts of depredations perpetrated by the Houthi rebels.

The aid covered 26 districts and areas located across eight governorates: Aden, Al Dale', Lahij, Abyan, Hodeidah, Hadramaut, Shabwa and Taiz.

"ERC field teams are continuing their aid operations to stand by the Yemeni people in face of the crimes committed by the rebels," said Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen.