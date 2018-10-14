Yemen's Red Sea Coast receives AED107 million in reconstruction efforts: ERC

The projects valued AED107 million are being implemented as per the directives of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the supervision and follow-up by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The announcement came during a press conference at the ERC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where Authority representatives unveiled project plans to be undertaken, complementing the UAE's foreign aid policy in general, and Yemen in particular.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said that the UAE continues to enhance its development and reconstruction efforts in Yemen's liberated governorates, as per the directives of the UAE leadership. He noted that the UAE aid authority will spare no effort to provide all that is necessary to reduce hardships inflicted on Yemen's citizens, and will continue contributing towards the restoration and refurbishment of critical infrastructure to improve the quality of life for individuals across the country's liberated governorates.

"We have had a clear vision to support Yemen's citizens across a number of relief and development sectors. Our aid policy has been carefully placed to keep pace with developments across the country, allowing us to deal with them as efficiently and effectively as possible," His Highness added.

Sheikh Hamdan reiterated that the ERC continues its efforts to provide necessary humanitarian relief and development assistance, to ensure the security and stability of residents, as well as to help internally displaced persons to return to their homes safely.

Commenting on the projects that the ERC will operate in the Red Sea Coast, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the UAE aid authority has increased its efforts and carefully studied the needs and requirements of Yemeni citizens to realise its infrastructure reconstruction efforts in health, education, utilities, clean energy, and roadworks.

So far, the ERC has assisted in the reconstruction of 143 kms road from Bab al-Mandab to Hodeidah, the reconstruction and refurbishment of some 43 schools allowing 28,800 students to continue their studies, as well as the distribution of school bags and the provision of computers benefiting 15,500 students. The UAE aid authority has also refurbished 13 medical centre and maternity clinics, benefitting over one million people. It has provided solar-powered electricity to thousands of households, as well as built 58 artesian wells, providing access to potable water to 165,000 individuals.

Other projects that the ERC has undertaken include capacity-building of Yemen's citizens, including the redevelopment of fishing ports to assist fishermen, as well as small-scale projects allowing indigent families to be able to support themselves financially. Some 4,320,000 individuals have benefited from the opening of 24 bakeries across the Red Sea Coast region.