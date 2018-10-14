Amal Al Qubaisi, IPU African Group President discuss bilateral ties

They particularly focused on their parliamentary ties, as well as strengthening the FNC’s communication and partnership with African parliaments, to reinforce the relations between the UAE and African countries.

Both sides also highlighted the key role of parliaments in promoting cultural dialogue between communities and building bridges of civilised communication, as well as the importance of maintaining security, stability and peace, along with respecting the sovereignty of countries, avoiding interference in each other’s internal affairs, and committing to international treaties and conventions.

In her speech, Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked the group for inviting her to partake in the meeting at the IPU.

"This is an excellent start for us in working together, and I would like to stress that the African Political Group at the IPU is working in an excellent technical environment, and we are looking forward to achieving the aspirations of our peoples and defending their causes," she said.

She added that the Arab Group at the IPU is dealing with many challenges while stressing the importance of coordinating with the African Group and cooperating to serve their mutual interests, as well as the UAE’s key role in continuing its ongoing communication with African countries through mutual visits, in light of the wise leadership’s support.

She then noted that the FNC has received many heads of African parliaments and signed many Memoranda of Understanding, to exchange knowledge and expertise with various authorities that have helped develop and invest in Africa and deliver aid to its people, including health and educational aid.

Shehabb praised the parliamentary efforts of the FNC Parliamentary Division, led by Dr. Al Qubaisi, to various events, as well as her key role in combatting terrorism and extremism, through chairing a relevant high-level international parliamentary consultative group.