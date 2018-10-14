MOCD supports people of determination with Eye Tracker Device technology

The technology which was displayed at the ministry’s stand in Gitex, consists of an infra-red light that illuminates the eyes through the connection to a software.

From there, two extremely high quality camera sensors capture the reflection off of the retina and the cornea of the eyes, commonly referred to as “red eye” and the glint, respectively. The eye tracker device technology then uses these two points to build a 3D model of the user’s eyes to determine two things: where the user is looking (gaze point) and where the user’s eyes are in space, relative to the location of the computer (track box). It is used for people who have intellectual disabilities, It can control the computer similar to the way a mouse lets you control it with your hand.

The new technology targets people of determination especially those categories that suffer from intellectual disabilities; students from the people of determination can use the eye tracker device technology in order to equip them and strengthen them with a number of personal skills such as: visual perception, attention, visual communication and focus, The innovative device is also used for people with movement disabilities to control the computer independently.

The Ministry also provides the appropriate assessment, application and selection service for each case, ensuring the positive acceptance and smooth operation required to perform tasks for the interested people of determination staff.

In this regard, Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Care & Rehabilitation Department in the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) emphasised that the eye tracking device technology is considered a new addition towards the care, empowerment and employment of the people of determination to reinforce their reality and enhance their professional performance.

The device also enriches the psychological side by raising the level of confidence among people of determination believing in their individual abilities and in appreciation of their individual abilities and in appreciation of their stored energies with productivity and positivity.

Wafa Bin Sulaiman emphasised that the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) enhances the people of determination by providing them all possible and available capabilities in order to complete their empowerment and employment optimally, beginning with the psycho-social aspects, working environment and supporting tools.