“Federal Manaa" system to control product quality in the UAE

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA), launched the system during the GITEX Technology Week 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Smart System (mobile application) and the Web site, enables consumers to inform regulators that any product is unsafe or withdrawn from the market and in any emirate. It is a successful experiment launched by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council at the level of the capital a few years ago.

Smart application users can also provide ESMA and its partners from 8 economic development departments and municipalities at the federal level with data on unsafe products or report injuries and accidents resulting from their use by filling out a form available for this purpose, or by voice communication, or leaving contact data to contact them.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of (ESMA), said that the introduction of a system of prevention and availability of services to the public at the federal level serves the country's direction in terms of controlling the quality of products in the UAE markets. He added.

Al Mansoori highlighted the UAE's advanced positions worldwide, including the world's top 9 economic indicators in the 2017 and 2018 global competitiveness reports and indicators.

Federal experience

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA’s Director General, affirmed that the generalization of an interdisciplinary system at the federal level has social, economic and environmental dimensions. It will build consumer confidence in the UAE by continuously auditing the quality of products and services.

The "federal Manaa System" will firmly face any poorly manufactured products in the market, whose presence has a negative economic impact on the competitiveness of the state, such as products of low quality, or non-biodegradable and post-destruction treatment. He confirmed.

Success story

His Excellency Dr. Helal Humaid Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council,(ADQCC) said: "We are pleased and proud to have introduced a system that has been launched in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2013 and has proved successful and effective in enabling consumers to report injuries resulting from the use of Consumer products.

As well as their awareness of the importance of their participation in spreading the culture of quality, which contributes to the promotion of quality and safety standards in the markets. We also commend the cooperation with the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) on the launch of a federal "Manaa" system in the hope of achieving the expected success at the Federal level.