FANR, international experts call for coordinated efforts to counter illicit trade

Entitled "The 2018 Forum on Nuclear Export Control Practices", it brings together national and international experts to share knowledge and expertise in regards to nuclear export controls. During the forum, experts will present their country experiences and methodologies to evaluate their relevant nuclear export control systems, highlighting good practices as well as discussing cooperation and opportunities to strengthen the system and counter illicit trade.

Delivering a keynote speech, FANR’s Deputy Director-General for Operations Raoul Awad stressed that: "As part of its commitments to achieve the highest standards of nuclear non-proliferation, the UAE has committed to implement a strengthened nuclear export control system and a comprehensive and transparent safeguards system to respond effectively and eliminate in advance any intervention to the diversion of nuclear material or its illicit trafficking."

"The forum this year represents a platform that gathers international experts to discuss the current and future of nuclear export controls as well as share knowledge to hammer out recommendations aimed at strengthening measures to further enhance existing practices."

The UAE is the first country globally in three decades to build four nuclear reactors. The UAE Energy Programme is built around the six commitments as stated in the Policy of the UAE on the Evaluations and Potential Development of Peaceful Nuclear adopted including operational transparency, highest standards of non-proliferation, highest standards of safety and security and sustainability.

The UAE's nuclear law calls on FANR to regulate the nation's nuclear sector for peaceful purposes, and as part of its efforts to implement that mandate, FANR issued Regulation 09 on the Export and Import Control of Nuclear Material, Nuclear Related Items and Nuclear Related Dual-Use Items.

Nuclear export control is an essential part of nuclear non-proliferation and any nuclear programme. As part of its commitment to achieve the highest standards of non-proliferation, the UAE is applying a strict export control regime to block and respond effectively to illicit trade of nuclear material or equipment. To this end, the UAE has gone a long way in developing and implementing its regulatory infrastructure consistent with its international obligations and national policy objectives.

As FANR is mandated to regulate the UAE nuclear sector, FANR licenses companies to carry out regulated activities, conducts inspection of licensees and works in close cooperation with local and federal government agencies to ensure compliance with international law and national laws and regulations. FANR issued 104 licenses, 14 thereof for ENEC.

FANR has strong cooperation with national stakeholders as well as other countries and international organisations that support FANR in implementation its mission to regulate the nuclear industry. Recently, FANR and the German Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control developed a mechanism by which any UAE-based importing company seeking to import regulated items from Germany should apply for the license at FANR. Such a mechanism helps FANR identify details of the importers of regulated items leading to a streamlined methodology of export control. In addition, FANR has an information exchange agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to exchange information related to import and export licenses.

Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR 3) found it to be a good practice that the UAE is implementing a number of mechanisms to detect unauthorised activities involving nuclear material and other items subject to regulatory control for an effective implementation of safeguards provisions.

Last year, the International Advisory Board, congratulated the UAE on the continued success of its nuclear energy program and found that the UAE in its program remains fully committed to the principles of safety, security, non-proliferation, transparency, and sustainability.