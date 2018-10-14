UAQ Ruler receives new Omani Ambassador

Also attending the meeting was Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The UAQ Ruler wished Al Jaradi success in his new position through which he will work to promote cooperation relations between the UAE and Oman.

The Ambassador of Oman expressed his pleasure at meeting the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, commending the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general and Umm Al Qaiwain in particular, in various fields.

A number of Sheikhs and other senior officials attended the meeting.