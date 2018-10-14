UAQ Ruler receives new Omani Ambassador

  • Sunday 14, October 2018 in 1:08 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sunday received at the Emiri Court, Dr. Khalid bin Saeed bin Salem Al Jaradi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to his His Highness on the occasion of assuming his duties as ambassador to the country.
Also attending the meeting was Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
 
The UAQ Ruler wished Al Jaradi success in his new position through which he will work to promote cooperation relations between the UAE and Oman.
 
The Ambassador of Oman expressed his pleasure at meeting the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, commending the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general and Umm Al Qaiwain in particular, in various fields.
 
A number of Sheikhs and other senior officials attended the meeting.