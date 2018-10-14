Mohamed Al Hammadi named Editor-in-Chief of Arabic newspaper 'Alroeya'

Al Hammadi is a seasoned journalist and writer and a leading Emirati figure in the UAE media industry. In his previous role as Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ittihad newspaper, he spearheaded the digital and social media transformation of the news platform’s assets, launched its mobile application, implemented a digital content strategy and led its rebranding. His efforts resulted in a significant enhancement of the publication’s digital competitiveness and an increase in its readership across all platforms.

Al Hammadi was also instrumental in the successful launch of the Arabic edition of National Geographic magazine as its first Editor-in-Chief. He is the Chairman of the UAE Journalists’ Association as well as a member of the International Federation of Journalists and the Federation of Arab Journalists.

Throughout his career, Al Hammadi and the institutions he led won several accolades, including the Taryam Omran Journalism Award for Best Newspaper Article and the Arab Journalism Award for Smart Journalism.

Al Hammadi’s strengths include a proven track record of success in digital transformation that targets the youth and a multi-pronged approach to implementing media projects, as well as a profound knowledge of the region and audience preferences.

Al Hammadi said, "The Arab and global media landscape is witnessing an accelerated growth, driven by innovative endeavours to enhance the sector’s capabilities and produce competitive and impactful content."

He added, "I am pleased to lead this ambitious platform that understands young people and is ready to accompany them on a journey to the future. Alroeya will seek to exceed the expectations of its audience, stimulate a passion for knowledge and support forward-looking aspirations."