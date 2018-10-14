Follow Up Committee of UAE President's Initiative launches new projects

The effort comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General Director of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, where committee members also discussed the latest developments of projects being implemented under the President's initiatives.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.