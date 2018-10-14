UAE Ambassador attends Equatorial Guinea's Independence Day celebrations

The ceremony, which was held in the capital Malabo, was attended by heads of state, senior officials and diplomatic missions accredited to Equatorial Guinea.

The celebrations included a military parade in which the various military forces of Equatorial Guinea, as well as civic bodies and civil society organisations took part. The country's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo also held a luncheon in honour of the diplomatic guests and senior officials.

Al-Khaja conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Mbasogo on the occasion, as well as the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also conveyed the greetings of the Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to Prime Minister Francisco Pascal Obama Asue.