ESMA: The 4th Industrial Revolution began legislative year ago in UAE

It comes one year after the launch of the UAE's 4th Industrial Revolution Strategy, As part of the annual government meetings in Abu Dhabi. Said His Excellency. Abdulla Al Maeeni, Director General of the Emirates authority for Standardisation & Metrology (ESMA).

He said that ESMA is promoting the concept of quality of life in the UAE, in a context that is in line with the government's wise direction. Which integrates physical, digital and the choice of this year's slogan associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution is directly in line with the UAE's strategy in this regard, which has transformed our country into a smart country that harnesses technology tools according to international best practices. He added.

ESMA as part of its contribution to the national strategy, has adopted artificial intelligence systems, such as the emergency communication system in vehicles, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The second after the European Union experience, Technical requirements for regulating the circulation of unmanned aerial systems products, technical requirements for the control of used vehicles imported into the country, and other innovative projects.

The number of UAE and Gulf standards approved in the UAE up to this year amounted to 23,472 standards & technical regulations, which are distributed in various economic, knowledge and development sectors, from health and management systems and information, through construction, construction, mechanics, electricity, oil and gas, Textile, chemistry, scales and others.