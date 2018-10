"The tropical storm is continuing to move west – northwest toward the Omani and Yemeni coasts. The wind speed around the center will be 110 to 90 km/h during the upcoming 24 hr. The center of storm will cross the land next Sunday," said NCM in a statement on Saturday.

NCM is closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly, added the statement, urging the public to follow up the official reports and avoid rumors.