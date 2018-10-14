UAE participates in IPU meetings in Geneva

  • Sunday 14, October 2018 in 8:50 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A parliamentary delegation led by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), attended the meetings held by the heads of the Arab and Islamic delegations in Geneva on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 139th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), to align efforts on issues of interest to the Arab and Islamic peoples in a fast changing, volatile world.
The UNRWA budget deficit featured high in the discussions, with Dr. Al Qubaisi underlining the importance of supporting the two emergency items provided by both Kuwait and Jordan on the dire impact of the United States' announcement, to stop funding the international agency, on perpetuating the suffering of the Palestinian people.
 
The two items were adopted by the Arab Group and Dr Al Qubaisi doubled on the importance of aligning efforts and visions while submitting any proposals to the Inter-Parliamentary Union in order to ensure their successful passing.
 
Dr. Al Qubaisi said FNC delegation will also participate in several IPU meetings, including the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, the Committee on Middle East Questions, as well as the Standing Committee meetings, including the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security and the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade.