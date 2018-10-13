Two-hundred couples benefit from ERC's 8th group wedding in Hodeidah

Commenting on the function, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the initiative reaffirms the UAE leadership's unshakable support for empowering youth so that they can effectively contribute to their country's development and reconstruction drive.

He stated that the ERC is working according to a well-thought-out plan in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Al Falahi added that the initiative helps Yemeni youth survive the dire economic conditions in Yemen, by reducing the cost of marriage and promoting social cohesiveness and solidarity among different segments of Yemeni society.

"The initiative underlines the UAE leadership's awareness of the humanitarian, social and economic conditions in Yemen, as well as their willingness to address the challenges faced by Yemeni youth, and help their dreams for stable and decent social life come true," he continue to say.

"Despite the difficult conditions in Yemen, these mass weddings are inspiring hope and bringing in joy," he added.

Shabwa Governor, Major General Ali bin Rashid Al Harthi, expressed the gratitude of the government and people of Shabwa to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his noble initiative, which, he said, reflects the solid bonds between the UAE and Yemen and helps achieve social stability.

While thanking Sheikh Hamdan, the governor stressed that the ERC has set itself apart from other humanitarian organisations, by implementing social wellbeing programmes in the areas of development, construction, housing, education and health.

The newly wed expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership for bringing back the smile on their faces through this landmark social initiative.