UAE Ambassador participates in Algeria's anti-breast cancer run

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Yousif Saif Saba'a Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, took part today in the annual run against breast cancer, which was organised by the Algerian Ministry of Youth and Sport, in collaboration with other government and non-government organisations.
Also taking part in the run were a number of Algerian ministers and a large number of women whose ages ranged between 3 to 85 years.
Ambassador Al Ali thanked the organisers of the event, which is aimed at spreading awareness about breast cancer.