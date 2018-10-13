UAE Ambassador attends Spain's national day celebrations

The event was attended by Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain, cabinet members, Ana Pastor, Speakers of the Congress of Deputies, Pio Garcia-Escudero, President of the Senate of Spain, heads of the diplomatic missions and other guests.

Ambassador Al Otaiba conveyed to the King, people and the Government of Spain, the greetings and the best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Felipe VI thanked the UAE envoy for attending the event and asked Ambassador Hessa to convey his regards to the UAE President, Vice President, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The King also commended the distinguished relations between the two countries.