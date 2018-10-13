Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints four CEOs in Dubai Land Department

Sheikh Hamdan issued Resolution No. (42) appointing Hind Obaid Al Marri as CEO of Dubai Real Estate Institute, Resolution No. (43) appointing Majida Ali Rashid as CEO of Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre, Resolution No. (44) appointing Majid Saqr Al Marri as CEO of Registration and Real Estate Services and Resolution No. (45) appointing Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi as CEO of Corporate Support.

The four resolutions will be effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.