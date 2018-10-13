ERC distributes school stationery items to 6,000 students in Yemen's Red Sea coast

Marking the start of a new school year in Yemen, the ERC teams started distribution of bags and stationery items at Al Shazli Elementary School in Mocha district before moving to other schools in the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast.

Qasim Al Shazli, Director of the Office of the Yemeni Education Ministry in Mocha, thanked the UAE and the ERC for supporting the education in Yemen and for providing school bags and necessary stationery items.

Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE's Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said the project, launched in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, targets provision of school materials to over 6,000 male and female students in the liberated governorates of Yemen.

Mohammed Rashid Al Qamzi, ERC Representative in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, said that supporting the education in the liberated districts and cities of Yemen feature as a top priority in the ERC's strategy for humanitarian assistance in Yemen.

Mohammed Salem Tahous, Principal of Al Shazli School, expressed appreciation to this gesture, which, he said, will contribute in easing the burden on the parents of the students under the current difficult economic conditions.

He added that more than 679 of the students at the school benefited from the project.