7,000 people in Yemen's Red Sea Coast benefit from UAE humanitarian aid

Recently, the ERC provided additional 1,000 food baskets in addition to basic necessities to the poor families in the areas of Al Zahari, Al Barh and Hassi Salem in the Mocha. More than 7,000 people benefited form this programme.

Mohammed Al Qamzi, ERC Representative, said the gesture is part of its humanitarian responsibility towards the fraternal Yemeni people to address difficult humanitarian conditions and to normalise life in Yemen.

Beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for providing help in the framework of the Emirati giving approach.