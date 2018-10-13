7,000 people in Yemen's Red Sea Coast benefit from UAE humanitarian aid

  • Saturday 13, October 2018 in 4:17 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has continued its aid distribution programme to the needy families in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, as part of the support provided by the UAE to address difficult humanitarian conditions as a result of actions taken by the Houthi militias loyal to Iran.
Recently, the ERC provided additional 1,000 food baskets in addition to basic necessities to the poor families in the areas of Al Zahari, Al Barh and Hassi Salem in the Mocha. More than 7,000 people benefited form this programme.
 
Mohammed Al Qamzi, ERC Representative, said the gesture is part of its humanitarian responsibility towards the fraternal Yemeni people to address difficult humanitarian conditions and to normalise life in Yemen.
 
Beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for providing help in the framework of the Emirati giving approach.