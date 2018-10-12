UAE Ambassador participates in ‘World Religion’ Congress in Kazakhstan

The event, held under the theme, "Religious Leaders for a Secure World", was organised under the patronage of President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic; the Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb; international organisations delegation and Emirati delegation including Ministry of Tolerance; the World Council of Muslim Communities; the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace; Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai; Hedayah Centre, a number of top Kazakh officials.

The two-day event discussed ways to promote the values of tolerance and peace among cultures, civilisations and religions, to address the causes of conflicts between nations and peoples, to promote understanding and mutual respect between religious communities and to address the phenomenon of religious extremism, racial discrimination and hatred.