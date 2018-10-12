UAE, South Korea discuss accelerating ties

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the development of strong strategic relations between the UAE and South Korea.

The two parties stated that the follow-up measures taken after the bilateral summit held between the two countries during the official visit of the President of the Republic of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, to the UAE in March last year are being steadily implemented.

This was said during the first meeting of the Diplomatic and Security Dialogue at the level of the under-secretaries of the UAE and Korean Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence, which was held today in Seoul as part of the follow-up to what was accomplished in the March summit.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop close strategic relations between the two countries and enhancing cooperation in the defence and defence industry sectors.

The UAE delegation was chaired by Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Ambassador Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, while the South Korean side was led by Vice Minister of National Defence, Suh Choo-suk, and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Yoon Soon-gu, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.