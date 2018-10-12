No direct effect on UAE from tropical storm Luban for next five days: NCM

In its latest update on weather condition, the NCM said:'' The tropical storm in the west of the Arabian Sea, located at a latitude 14.7 N and longitude 57.3 E, 430 km east-southeast from Salalah, 430 km east – north east from Socotra, is moving at speed 5 km / h. Wind speed around the center is reaching 100 to 118 km / h.'' ''The tropical storm is expected to continue moving west – northwest toward the Omani and Yemeni coasts. The wind speed around the center will be 110 to 118 km/h during the upcoming 24 hr.

The center of storm will cross the land next Sunday.'' The NCM is closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly.

The NCM urges the public to follow up the official reports by the NCM and avoid rumors.