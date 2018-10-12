His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the President of Equatorial Guinea and to Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea, on the occasion.
President, VP and Abu Dhabi CP congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea
- Friday 12, October 2018 in 5:23 PM