School named after Emirati Martyr opened in Yemen

During the opening ceremony, the governor hailed the educational projects carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Abyan, saying that the '7th of July School' was renamed after the Emirati Martyr Khalid Al Shehhi in a gesture of appreciation and gratitude to the UAE martyrs who sacrificed their lives while helping Yemenis in liberating their country from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The Governor of Abyan pointed out that the school consists of 12 classrooms which accommodates 900 student.

Abu Baker lauded ERC's support to Abyan governorate and said that he is looking forward to the implementation of more projects that will serve the Yemeni citizens.

At the end of the ceremony school bags were distributed to the students.

First Corporal Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Shehhi was martyred in Yemen as part of Saudi Arabia-led Operation Restoring Hope in August 2015.