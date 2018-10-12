UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-resident envoy to Albania

The Albanian President welcomed the UAE Ambassador, expressing his government's keenness to further develop cooperation relations with the UAE at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

The UAE envoy conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Albanian President, as well as his wishes of progress and prosperity to the people of Albania.

For his part, the President of Albania asked the UAE diplomat to convey his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and his best wishes of good health and happiness as well more development and welfare for the Emirati people.