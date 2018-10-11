UAE, S. Korea launch high-level political, security, defence dialogue in Seoul

The meeting is in implementation of the outcome of the landmark summit that was held between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and South Korean President Moon Jae, to promote the strategic partnership between the two countries by launching a 'Two Plus Two' dialogue involving their top foreign and defense officials.

The UAE delegation to the meeting is headed by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Ambassador Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, while the S. Korean side is led by Vice Minister of National Defense Seo Ju-seok, and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Yoon Soon-gu of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegates will address a vast array of issues of common interest, primarily upgrading their strategic partnership and promoting cooperation in areas of regional and international security.

The meeting comes to underline the close ties between the two countries in the fields of foreign affairs, security, defence and economy.