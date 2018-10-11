UAE participates as full member in Francophonie Summit in Armenia

The UAE is participating for the first time as a participating member, after previously participating as an observer, which reflects the level of appreciation for its role in promoting the values of security, peace, democracy, respect for human rights and cultural diversity.

The announcement of the UAE’s permanent membership in the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie was also made during the summit.

Addressing the global event, Nusseibeh said, "I am delighted to thank you on behalf of the UAE’s government and people. It is a great honour to confirm the attendance of the UAE as a participating member in the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie."

He added that this recognition reflects the deeply-rooted friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and French-speaking countries, as well as corroborates the UAE’s commitment to the values and principles championed by the international organisation.

Nusseibeh also led the UAE delegation in the ministerial meetings of the organisation, which took place over two days in Yerevan in preparation for the summit.

Nusseibeh in statements to ARMENPRESS, stressed that the UAE has been participating in the organisation as an observer since 2010, but it will participate in the current summit as a participating member for the first time. He hailed the strong ties between the UAE and Armenia, highlighting the possibility of further promoting cultural ties in the future.

On the sidelines of the summit, Nusseibeh met with a number of students learning in the Arabic Studies Discipline at Yerevan State University, who had visited the UAE as part of an academic programme, upon an initiative of the UAE Embassy in Armenia. The students visited Al Bastakiya and Al Etihad Museum.

In the meantime, Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Qasemi, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, opened the "Emirates Translation Hall" at the Yerevan State University Faculty of Oriental Studies in a vivid example of the UAE commitment to promoting culture dialogue between the member states of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.

As part of the summit’s activities, the UAE participated in a francophone festival that was held the "La Francophonie Village" at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, where Emirati troupes performed heritage shows inspired by Emirati folklore.