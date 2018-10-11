ERC, UNHCR representatives meet in Yemen

They discussed a series of topics related to refugees, especially those displaced on the Red Sea Coast, including ways of ensuring the ERC’s food and shelter support.

During the meeting, which included other UNHCR officials, both sides agreed to organise awareness courses on the international standards governing refugee camps management.

Prevlin called on the ERC to intensify support to refugees, especially on the Red Sea Coast, while hailing the UAE’s previous humanitarian efforts, through the ERC, and their positive impact.

Al Ali highlighted the willingness of the ERC to support Yemeni refugees, as well as the importance of coordination between all parties in this respect.

The ERC representative gave Prevlin a souvenir as a mark of courtesy at the end of the meeting, in acknowledgement of her role in supporting refugees across Yemen.