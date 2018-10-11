NCM: Cyclone Luban will not effect UAE

The Centre has further stated that it is closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly, urging public to follow-up the official reports by the NCM and avoid rumors.

The tropical cyclone category (1) in the west of the Arabian Sea, is located at a latitude 14.5 N and longitude 58.0 E, 500 km east-southeast from Salalah, 490 km east – north east from Socotra, moving at speed 07 km / h. Wind speed around the centre is reaching 125 to 145 km / h.

According to the NCM the cyclone is continuing to move west northwest toward the Omani and Yemeni coasts. The wind speed around the centre will be 125 to 145 km/h during the upcoming 24 hr.