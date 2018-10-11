ERC launches internal nutrition department in Taiz

Dr. Ilan Abdulhaq, Under-Secretary of Taiz Governorate for Health Affairs, praised the ERC’s efforts and support for various sectors in Yemen, especially the health sector, while affirming that the section will help the governorate counter the spread of diseases, such as dengue fever.

In turn, Maheeb Al Hakeemi, Under-Secretary of Taiz Governorate for Technical Affairs, praised the section’s equipment and capabilities, which will enable it to receive and support dengue patients.

Ibrahim Al Jabri, ERC Coordinator in Taiz, noted that the section will offer its medical services for free to dengue patients, as the ERC is providing free treatment for at least a month.