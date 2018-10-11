Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 10th UAE Cancer Congress

In his keynote speech at the 10th edition of the UAE Cancer Congress, UAECC, which he officially inaugurated today, the minister added that today medical science is able to offer multiple options of cancer treatment and able to highlight the importance of prevention which brings hope to the patient community.

The UAECC aims to promote the most recent advances in cancer research while also highlighting the various scientific developments in the field. The three-day event running until 13th October, is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions in partnership with UAE Genetics Association. It is held under the theme ‘Promoting Excellence in Oncology and Striking away Cancer’, at the InterContinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai.

For her part, Dr. Shaheenah Dawood said, "The 10th edition of the Congress comes at a time when the year 2018 saw the Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded jointly to James P. Allison and Tasuko Honjo for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation. As the world is focusing on reducing the cases of cancer, the event aims to encourage the oncology community to join hands in partnering, learning and building collaborations to allow for progress in research while also build initiatives that effectively combat this disease in our region."

On the sidelines of the congress, the 1st Asia Pacific Middle East Biosimilar Summit was also inaugurated today, which is a dedicated gathering, focusing on the practical strategies and opportunities for biosimilar drugs, while also aiming to support the local and international Pharma and Biopharma companies who are seeking to lay out a viable roadmap in this highly competitive global biosimilar market.

According to experts, avoiding highly processed foods, red and processed meats and by diligently involving ourselves in various types of exercises, our natural immune system can be enabled to work efficiently, thereby defeating cancer at their nascent state. Studies suggest that nearly 75 percent of the risk of ‘colorectal cancer’ is thought to be related to your food choices while 86 percent of the risk of skin cancer is from sun exposure and 75 percent of cases of head and neck cancers are from smoking tobacco.

With over 14 scientific sessions, 100 poster presentations and the presence of over 200 top notch scientists, researchers and expert speakers from over 75 countries, the UAE Cancer Congress is expected to attract the participation of over 2,500 visitors and participants.

Running parallel to the conference, the exhibition offered over 33 companies an opportunity to showcase their latest technologies, while also providing a chance to network and collaborate with the leading doctors and specialists in the field.