Angola's Minister of Defence visits Wahat Al Karama

  • Wednesday 10, October 2018 in 10:15 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Minister of Defence of Angola Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, on Wednesday, visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.
Upon his arrival, the Defence Minister was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.
 
After the Guard of Honour ceremony, Sequeira laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.
 
He then went on a tour across and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about Wahat Al Karama components, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.
 
Sequeira concluded his visit by signing the visitors’ log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.