Ministry of Interior, Etisalat unveil ‘Hassantuk for Villas’ initiative

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, unveiled the new initiative at a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Abu Dhabi. The inauguration follows the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Interior and Etisalat in June this year to supply, install and maintain smart fire alarm systems in homes across the UAE.

Other dignitaries present at the launch were Major General Jassem Mohammed AlMarzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, and Abdulla Al-Ahmed Senior Vice President of Government Services at Etisalat.

The opening ceremony of the conference was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaiaili and Major General Mohammed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali from the Office of Advisors to the minister; Major General Abdul Aziz Maktoum Al Shareefi, Director-General of Protective Security; a number of police commanders-in-chief; Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of the Minister; and a number of general directors, heads of departments in the Ministry and Heads of Civil Departments in UAE. The conference was also attended by a large number of CEOs of real estate companies.

Hassantuk optimises the UAE’s key response to fire and emergency alerts through a 24x7 connected fire alarm system, by utilising advanced Artificial Intelligence smart technologies to monitor and report the fire.

The project is jointly provided by the Ministry of Interior and Etisalat and is part of the plans by the UAE government to enhance prevention and safety systems in the Civil Defence sector across the country. Etisalat harnesses the power and advantages of smart technology to design, implement and maintain all technical aspects of the project.

Al Marzouqi said, "The Ministry of Interior today is working diligently to implement the fire monitoring system as per the government directives to link up residential homes to the civil defence control rooms. The ministry has always exerted its best efforts to protect lives, properties and safeguard the lives of the citizens in the best possible manner and by utilising the most advanced and innovative safety systems."

He pointed out that the ministry has been studying the best possible digital safety solutions through partnerships with the private sector.

Al Marzouqi stated, "Our teams have worked closely with Etisalat to implement the required legal, technical and logistic requirements for the fire safety systems project for all commercial and residential areas. Advanced fire monitoring and safety systems for residential properties are also being initiated as part of the ‘Hassantuk for Villas’ project. We are looking forward to work on this project and making it a success which also will be a global milestone for the country."

Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO Etisalat Group, said, "We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior to launch ‘Hassantuk for Villas’, which supports UAE Vision 2021’s goal of making the UAE one of the safest countries in the world. Together with the Ministry of Interior, we, at Etisalat, aim to provide the highest levels of protection standards by complying with international norms, guidelines and procedures in firefighting and rescue operations.

Residents can apply for the new fire systems through a dedicated website for this service (www.hassantuk.moi.gov.ae) or by calling toll free number 80022220.