UAE Ambassador launches school bag distribution project in Morocco

The launch, organised at Driss Al Bahrawi School in Rabat, was attended by Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, UAE Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and a number of Moroccan officials.

Al Kaabi said that the initiative is meant to commemorate the100th birth anniversary of the late Shaikh Zayed May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace. He noted that he looks forward to boosting humanitarian and developmental cooperation in line with the ambitions of the two countries' leadership.

He indicated that the project is in line with the initiative launched by King Mohammed VI of Morocco to distribute one million school bags to students.