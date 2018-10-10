RAK Ruler receives delegation from General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments

Sheikh Saud praised the support of the country’s wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the programmes and projects implemented by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. His Highness made this statement while receiving, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City , a delegation from the authority, who was headed by Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Authority, and included several of its officials.

Sheikh Saud valued the wise leadership’s ongoing support for mosques and their construction, as well as for the Hajj and Umrah affairs, the Waqf projects supervised by the authority, and the centres for memorising and teaching the Holy Quran.

The meeting occasioned discussions over Islamic issues and current Islamic causes, as well as the necessity of unifying the efforts to realise the aspirations of Arab and Islamic countries to achieve development and prosperity.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the key role of scholars in promoting the tolerant values of Islam within communities, as well as its call for justice and peace.

Dr. Al Kaabi explained, to Sheikh Saud, the authority’s national goals, programmes and strategies, as well as those of Ras al-Khaimah while highlighting the authority’s accomplishments and its social and cultural role in creating religious awareness, promoting Islamic culture, establishing the values of moderation and tolerance, and presenting the role of mosques.

Al Kaabi praised the directives and ideas of Sheikh Saud, as well as his efforts to support the development of mosques. He also thanked Sheikh Saud for supporting the authority’s projects in the emirate.

The meeting was attended by senior officials.