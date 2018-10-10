UAE an international symbol of tolerance: Nahyan bin Mubarak

He added that the participation of the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Tolerance, in the "Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions," which is being held in the Kazakh capital, Astana, aims to present the UAE’s vision of coexistence and humanitarian tolerance, in light of its religious, intellectual and cultural diversity, as well as to express its opinions and ideas about international tolerance and its contribution to eliminating sources of intellectual and religious extremism, and support peaceful means of solving all forms of conflicts.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the congress, since its launch in 2003, has become a platform for understanding and cooperation between religious and political leaders, as well as a source of trust for many countries while noting the importance of the participation of the Emirati delegation, which will highlight the UAE’s relevant accomplishments.

As part of strengthening the spirit of cooperation and encouraging international commitment to combatting all forms of religious intolerance, discrimination and violence, the theme of this year’s congress is "Religious Leaders for A Safe World," as the men and scholars of religion are the cornerstones in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others in the community, especially the youth.

Sheikh Nahyan further added that the ministry has many local and international plans for activities that will help spread the values of tolerance among communities, in coordination with its members and organisations, with the aim of achieving overall cooperation and joint work between government institutions and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which will make the UAE government a leading international model.

The congress focusses on three main topics. The first involves religions and their role in changing the geopolitical scene to unify humanity while the second is the link between religion and globalisation. The third topic is the role of religious and political leaders in combatting intolerance and terrorism.

The UAE delegation, which includes several members of the ministry, is contributing effectively to the sessions of the congress, due to its belief in the importance of establishing the principles of peace, harmony and tolerance as basic human values.

The congress aims to encourage international dialogue between societies, cultures and religions, as well as strengthen the mutual respect between men of religion and followers of various faiths.