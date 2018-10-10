Amal Al Qubaisi heads FNC delegation to 139th Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union

The delegation will comprise IPU and FNC members including Ali Jassem Ahmed, Jamal Mohammed Matar Al-Hai, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al-Mutawa, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mahrasi, Afra Rashed Al Basti, Faisal Hareb Al-Zahabi, Alia Sulaiman Al-Jassim, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Council.

Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, who is also President of the High-level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism (HLAG) of the IPU, will chair the third meeting of the Group to be held during the event.

The FNC delegation will also participate in several IPU meetings, including the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, the Committee on Middle East Questions, as well as the Standing Committee meetings, including the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security and the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade.