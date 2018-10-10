Official 47th UAE National Day celebrations to mark Founding Father's legacy

For one night only, over 22,000 spectators will get to be part of this historic celebration, which will include a show that will take spectators through an immersive experience of live performances and digital art.

‘This is Zayed. This is the UAE’ will feature a variety of magnificent visual light effects, stimulating performances, inspirational readings and futuristic visual art. The celebration, which coincides with year of Year of Zayed, will commemorate the progression of the UAE, enabled 47 years ago by the vision and foresight of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is the culmination of a year-long expression of love and appreciation to the UAE’s founding father’s wisdom, respect and deep devotion to human development.

In preparation for the celebration, a representative from the organising committee of the Official 47th UAE National Day Celebration, said, "The Official UAE National Day Celebration this year will be an unmissable showcase of the UAE’s rich cultural heritage, its diverse present and its exciting future. The celebration also falls in the ‘Year of Zayed’, a year in which we rejoice in 100 years since the late Sheikh Zayed founded our great nation."