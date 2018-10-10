MoF to participate in GITEX Technology Week

The Ministry of Finance’s participation in this year’s GITEX Technology Week is aimed to familiarise the public with its smart services and state-of-the-art technological innovations. This will serve to directly identify customer requirements and acquire feedback, whilst also forging new partnerships in the field of technology.

Elaborating on the participation in the event, Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, outlined the ministry’s keenness in adopting best practices to become a pioneer in the field of government financial work, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the services provided. Furthermore, this would lead to an improvement in the quality of services rendered and ensure optimal use of the ministry’s resources, resultantly increasing customer satisfaction.

During the GITEX Technology Week, the Ministry of Finance will also organise specialised workshops to review the business activities and services provided by the ministry to its suppliers. These workshops will enhance the effectiveness of the lines of communication between the ministry and its customers, including monitoring their needs and responding directly to their service-related queries.

During the week-long event, three interactive sessions will be held to discuss imperatives including technological innovations at the Ministry of Finance, global trends in digital transactions, such as blockchain, as well as various Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives. There will also be several signings of cooperation agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the technology sector.

As part of GITEX Technology Week, the Ministry of Finance is keen to play an ongoing, active role and will review the most outstanding achievements and projects in technology and information security. At the same event last year, the ministry welcomed more than 600 visitors and recorded an overwhelming customer satisfaction rating of 93%.